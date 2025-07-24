From Katie Price to Johnny Rotten - the stars coming to Mansfield this autumn

John Lydon helped change the face and sound of British music

Celebrities of various kinds and eras are coming to Mansfield in October for a series of revealing shows at the Palace Theatre.

An Evening with Kerry and Katie on October 4 features Kerry Katona and Katie Price. The two have been friends for more than 20 years an are looking forward hitting the road together and sharing stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around. There will also be some song and dance and an opportunity for audience questions in an evening that promises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun.

An Evening with Paul Merson on October 6 sees the Arsenal legend, former England player and pundit take to the stage for a night of unfiltered stories, laughter and behind-the-scenes revelations. He will be sharing anecdotes not just from his time on the pitch, but also from the challenges he has faced off it, including his well-documented battles with gambling and addiction.

Following the success of his BBC/Netflix documentary, the conversation promises a raw and entertaining look at his journey. And, of course, there will be plenty of football banter, as Merson lifts the lid on life at Arsenal, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth, and England - from dressing room pranks and training ground bust-ups to classic matches and the game’s biggest characters.

Francis Rossi brings songs and stories from his remarkable career with Status Quo

An Evening of Francis Rossi’s Songs from the Status Quo Songbook and More on October 9 promises a refreshing take on some of his most loved and enduring material, and indiscreet tales from across the remarkable career of one of rock’s great performers and raconteurs. The show will feature songs that he has never played before in this format and offer first hand backstage tales about appearing over 100 times on Top Of The Pops, why they went on first at Live Aid, life with Rick Parfitt, the hits, fellow stars, and misadventures across the world, all cut through with Rossi's wit and humour. He will perform many of his signature hits that made the Quo name, plus some personal favourites and deeper cuts, and he’ll be telling more stories about his incredible life in music.

And punk icon John Lydon – also known as Johnny Rotten – comes to the venue on October 30. He helped change the face of music and spark a cultural revolution. The frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd (PiL) caused a political earthquake and transformed music for good.

In his spoken word show, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, Lydon will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book or for more information.