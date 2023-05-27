Friendly Fires to play at Nottingham Rock City on 15th anniversary tour

Friendly Fires are not to be missed at Nottingham's Rock City venue

Nottingham Rock City, November 23.

Friendly Fires are to embark on a very special UK tour to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the release of their seminal self-titled debut’, as well as reissues of the album and Paris.

Speaking about the new live dates and reissues, the band said: “We‘ve had such a ridiculously fun time playing these first album shows that we‘re going to spread the love to some more corners of the UK. Join us to raise a glass and have a dance – it’s gonna be special.

“We’re also going to mark the occasion with 15th anniversary re-issues of the vinyl edition of the ‘Friendly Fires’ LP, and the ‘Paris’ 12” complete with its iconic Aeroplane remix.

"Both of these have been out of print for an age, so we thought it’d be good for a few more people to be able to own them.”

Friendly Fires was the debut album from the St Albans-three piece, Ed MacFarlane, Edd Gibson and Jack Savidge, an era-defining record.