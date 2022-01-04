Funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and the People’s Health Trust, the workshops run from now until January 28 and build on the success of the initiative in 2021, when more than 500 people around the globe took part in the online sessions together from New York to Newcastle.

The in-person workshops run on a weekly basis, offering a full month of jampacked creative and stress-relieving activities.

The Sugar Stealers women-only workshops on offer this year in person include yoga, boxing and tap dancing for those looking for something active; DJing and vocal harmonising or a chance to get creative with phone photography, poetry and origami.

There are plenty of workshops you can take part in, during January.

The programme of female only workshops have been designed to offer support and a bit of fun to women, with a Self Empowerment session every Tuesday afternoon and a movie night every Friday providing a perfect opportunity to connect with other women.

The Make Do and Mend series delivered by Dedicated CIC is open to all and will share up-cycling fashion hacks to help save the planet whether it’s upgrading a tired old wardrobe with alterations or making new clothes from waste fabrics. The workshops will even show you how to start your own brand and get selling your remodelled designs.

At the end of the project, there will be an opportunity to celebrate and showcase your designs in a fashion show at The Old Bus Depot venue.

A weekly podcasting workshop for young people will give participants the chance to get involved with the Between You and Me Podcast which explores art, culture and Nottingham for 18-25 year olds. There will be opportunities to research, write and interview local people of interest as well produce and record content. Young people with an interest in music will have the opportunity to produce jingles and music, and it will all be professionally produced in the brand new purpose built recording studio at the venue.

A picture taken at one of the workshops of tie dying.

Project co-ordinator Tiffany Holland said: “What better way to kickstart your year than by trying something completely new or brushing up old skills or just getting together with others in a friendly environment. We all know how hard it is to get motivated sometimes when you’re stuck at home so do take a look at our fantastic workshops and come and join us for some fun and inspiration this January.”

You can attend as many workshops as you like, however, spaces are limited so only sign up for workshops you’re available to attend. All the workshops are made to suit a wide range of abilities so don’t worry if you are a first timer.

To check workshop dates and book, go to www.sugarstealers.com/get-involved

Workshops take place in person at The Old Bus Depot, Upstairs at Fisher Gate Point, NG1 1GD, five minutes walk from the Motorpoint Arena.