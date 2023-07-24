Don't miss the Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season at Nottingham Theatre Royal

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, August 1 to 26.

This summer’s chilling but thrilling Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season kicks off at the city centre venue with the classic story, Love From A Stranger, by Agatha Christie and Frank Vosper, running from August 1 to 6, with Lara Lemon and David Osmond taking the lead roles.

After winning a large amount of money in a sweepstake, Cecily Harrington desperately yearns for a life of adventure, far removed from the one she currently lives.

When Bruce Lovell, a handsome and charming stranger, sweeps her off her feet in a whirlwind romance, she recklessly abandons her job, friends and fiancé to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage.

This intense and chilling psychological thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The second play in the season runs from August 8 to 12 and is Father Brown – A Crime at Christmas, written by John Goodrum, based on the mysteries of G K Chesterton.

It features the return to the lead role of A Touch Of Frost star John Lyons.

Later in the season you can see Murderous Liaisons (August 15 to 19), written by Brian Clemens, and Alan Ayckbourn’s Snake In The Grass, from August 22 to 26.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk