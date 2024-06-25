Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will round off a successful 2023-2024 season with a concert in the spectacular surroundings of Southwell Minster on Saturday, July 6.

​Conducted by Paul Hilliam, the concert starts at 7.30pm and features the return of guest soloist Katie Stillman, who impressed in last season’s performance of Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy.

This year Katie will star in a performance of Korngold’s Violin Concerto, a virtuosic work based on movie themes written by the composer during his successful years in Hollywood.

The concert also features three classics of the repertoire: Shostakovich’s exciting concert opener Festive Overture, Mussorgsky’s electrifying tone poem Night On The Bare Mountain and Saint-Saens’s much-loved and epic Third Symphony, the ‘Organ Symphony’, making use of the venue’s mighty instrument.