Live ace Beans On Toast is again curating the bill at this year's Foolhardy Folk Festival

​Nottingham Arboretum, August 27.

The festival, presented by DHP Family and Beans on Toast, is back for the third year, for an all-day affair on the forthcoming Bank Holiday Sunday.

Joining folk artist Beans on Toast on the bill he has curated are Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Skinny Lister, Ferris & Sylvester, Truckstop Honeymoon and Tensheds, with local act Vona Vella opening proceedings - and there will also be a very special guest.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beans on Toast said: "The whole place will be filled with wonderful people, in a beautiful place listening to brilliant music. I'm very proud of what we've built at The Foolhardy Folk Festival!"

Set in the beautiful greenery of the historic woodland around the Victorian bandstand, the festival will also have a range of street food, craft beers and more.

Details: Tickets are priced at £30 plus fees. The festival is family-friendly, with free admission for under 11s. Go to alttickets.com for more.