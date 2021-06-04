Follow the yellow brick road for some immersive family theatre fun

Don’t miss your chance to journey over the rainbow to these beautiful woodlands and immerse yourself in the family favourite The Wizard of Oz.Presented by Copper Entertainment, explore outdoor theatre, dance, music and comedy, combined with some modern ‘twisters’ along the way.Guided by Dorothy herself, you will be taken down the yellow brick road through a magical forest, meeting the beloved characters during your adventure.Uncover the classic tale like never before, featuring beautiful costumes, professional actors and a fantastic soundtrack.This production is suitable for Munchkins aged five-plus, all the way up to those old wizards out there.