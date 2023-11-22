Bellowhead will play live dates in Nottingham and Sheffield next year.

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 14, 2024/Sheffield City Hall, November 16, 2024.

2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the band’s first release and they will be back on the road next year to celebrate this.

In 2004, Bellowhead burst onto the British folk scene like nothing before or since. Famously conjured up by duo Spiers & Boden while sitting in a traffic jam, they roped in friends, and friends of friends until the big band was born.

In their early years, Bellowhead played to hundreds of thousands of people at festivals and on tour and were regularly lauded as “one of the country’s greatest live outfits.”

They recorded five studio albums, were the proud recipients of two silver discs and won eight BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Prompted by a record-breaking online stream during the pandemic, the band reunited for a joyous sold out tour in 2022 which reaffirmed their status as one of the biggest UK folk acts.

Details: For more on tickets, see www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk