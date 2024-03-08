You can see Megson in action soon on their return to the area.

The Wesley Centre, Maltby, Friday, March 15.

The acclaimed folk duo Megson have been four times nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and are double winners of the Spiral Earth Awards.

They create a truly unique brand of folk music, combining an infectious mix of heavenly vocals, lush harmonies and driving rhythmic guitars, and their return to the area for their latest local gig is eagerly-awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Megson features Debs Hanna (vocals, whistle, piano accordion) and Stu Hanna (guitar, mandola, banjo). Megson have recorded 13 studio albums across their 20-year career, gaining four and five star reviews across the board.

Even lockdown in 2020 couldn't hold them back as they performed a hugely popular series of live stream concerts to their growing army of followers.

Details: Tickets for the performance are £16, available from the Wesley Centre reception on 01709 811118 and also online at www.wegottickets.com