Float Along 2025: Spoken word star Antony Szmierek to top bill at music festival

The initial line-up release for Float Along 2025 has already garnered a lot of well earned interest, as the popular music festival returns to South Yorkshire.

And Antony Szmierek, a renowned spoken-word artist with a strong dedicated fan base, is leading the campaign at the top of the billing.

Fans of raw punk and soulful vocals will be delighted by the presence of Black Country group Big Special, who have recently released a refreshing modern album packed with intimacy and musical brilliance.

Further down the bill finds the perfectly sweet inclusion of Jane Weaver, a cosmic folk innovator noted for her dreamy psychedelia, and the hot on the heels/spurs Westside Cowboy, winners of Glastonbury's Emerging Talent category and certainly one of the UK's most highly anticipated new groups making their way to the confines of the Steel City.

And for fans of indie-rock, they'll be more than excited to watch Whitehorse, the new riff-driven band led by former The Blinders frontman Thomas Haywood.

The bill of rising talents is completed by genre-bending singer-songwriter Blossom Caldarone and the multi-dimensional ensemble Mandrake Handshake, with many more names to be discovered further down the bill.

On Saturday 27 September, various venues in Sheffield will be delivering the festival’s biggest and boldest line-up yet - a full-day celebration of the best in alternative music.

Building on last year’s success, the festival returns with an expanded footprint across some of the city’s most iconic venues - from Foundry and Corporation to Exposed Awards’ Venue of the Year, Sidney & Matilda.

New additions including the Hallamshire Hotel and The Washington will also join the line-up of hosts, setting the stage for a bold mix of rising talent and established names.

Event organisers Strange Days said, “Float Along has grown far beyond what we imagined when we started it - and that’s all down to the energy of Sheffield and the incredible community around alternative music. This year, we’ve pushed things further, expanding the line-up to over 40 acts and taking over more venues to create an experience that’s both intimate and electric.

"From breakthrough acts to cult favourites, we’re proud to be building something that champions discovery and keeps independent music at its heart.”

Alongside the live acts, the festival will also feature late-night DJ sets and a special festival collaboration beer with Triple Point Brewery.

The live music element of the event will run from 1pm until 11pm (14+) with DJ’s from 11pm until 2am (18+)

Tickets are on sale now via https://www.seetickets.com/tour/float-along-festival