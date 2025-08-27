Float Along 2025: Alternative music takes centre stage as Yorkshire festival returns

Alternative music is set to take centre stage as the Float Along Festival returns to South Yorkshire for 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 27th September, various venues in Sheffield will be delivering the festival’s biggest and boldest line-up yet - a full-day celebration of the best in alternative music.

Building on last year’s success, the festival returns with an expanded footprint across some of the city’s most iconic venues - from Foundry and Corporation to Exposed Awards’ Venue of the Year, Sidney & Matilda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New additions including the Hallamshire Hotel and The Washington will also join the line-up of hosts, setting the stage for a bold mix of rising talent and established names.

The line-up for this year's Float Along Festival.

This year’s programme features acclaimed spoken-word artist Antony Szmierek, alongside Black Country duo Big Special, who bring raw punk energy and soulful vocals from their surprise new album National Average.

Meanwhile, cosmic folk innovator Jane Weaver promises to deliver her signature blend of dreamy psychedelia.

True to its mission of spotlighting boundary-pushing talent, Float Along also welcomes Westside Cowboy - winners of Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent competition and one of the UK’s most hotly tipped new acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Haywood, formerly of The Blinders, returns with his riff-driven new band Whitehorse, while rising high-energy duo Gans make their festival debut just a week after releasing their first album.

Event organisers Strange Days said, “Float Along has grown far beyond what we imagined when we started it - and that’s all down to the energy of Sheffield and the incredible community around alternative music. This year, we’ve pushed things further, expanding the line-up to over 40 acts and taking over more venues to create an experience that’s both intimate and electric.

"From breakthrough acts to cult favourites, we’re proud to be building something that champions discovery and keeps independent music at its heart.”

Alongside the live acts, the festival will also feature late-night DJ sets and a special festival collaboration beer with Triple Point Brewery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The live music element of the event will run from 1pm until 11pm (14+) with DJ’s from 11pm until 2am (18+)

Tickets are on sale now via https://www.seetickets.com/tour/float-along-festival