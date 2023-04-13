Expect hits galore when Queen tribute band Flash perform at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms.

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, April 21.

Rated as among the best UK tributes to Queen and Freddie Mercury, Flash are an internationally acclaimed band featuring some of the finest musicians around, paying homage to one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

With the uncanny resemblance, powerful voice and outrageous persona of Italian-born singer Claudia Desideri as Freddie Mercury, Flash wil deliver the most spectacular and energetic live show for fans in the area.

Each band member performs in authentic costumes and plays on replica instruments, giving their audiences the grandeur and magic that make Queen performances so spectacular.

Expect hit after hit, anthem after anthem including We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, It’s A Kind Of Magic, Under Pressure and many more.

Details: For more, see www.rescuerooms.com