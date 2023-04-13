News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
9 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
11 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
11 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
12 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
13 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Flash set to deliver Queen hits galore in Rescue Rooms show

Flash

By Steve Eyley
Published 14th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Expect hits galore when Queen tribute band Flash perform at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms.Expect hits galore when Queen tribute band Flash perform at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms.
Expect hits galore when Queen tribute band Flash perform at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms.

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, April 21.

Rated as among the best UK tributes to Queen and Freddie Mercury, Flash are an internationally acclaimed band featuring some of the finest musicians around, paying homage to one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

With the uncanny resemblance, powerful voice and outrageous persona of Italian-born singer Claudia Desideri as Freddie Mercury, Flash wil deliver the most spectacular and energetic live show for fans in the area.

Most Popular

    Each band member performs in authentic costumes and plays on replica instruments, giving their audiences the grandeur and magic that make Queen performances so spectacular.

    Expect hit after hit, anthem after anthem including We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, It’s A Kind Of Magic, Under Pressure and many more.

    Details: For more, see www.rescuerooms.com

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Queen