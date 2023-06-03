Fisherman's Friends will bring Rock The Boat tour to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall in 2024
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 9, 2024.
Fisherman's Friends have announced a new major headline tour for 2024, including a show at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall with tickets now on sale.
Fisherman’s Friends have nine albums to their name, two feature films, a stage musical, a book, a TV documentary.
They’ve played for royalty and to tens of thousands of fans in sell-out tours year in year out.
A decade ago, The Fisherman’s Friends signed a million pound record deal that saw their album Port Isaac’s Fisherman’s Friends go gold as they became the first traditional folk act to land a UK top ten album.
And thanks to the small film with a big heart that shares their name, the story of the original Cornish ‘buoy band’ is now known around the world.
Details: The new tour is called Rock The Boat and tickets for the Nottingham visit are available by going to www.trch.co.uk or calling 0115 9895555.
