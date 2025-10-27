First acts and improvements announced for family extravaganza Gloworm in 2026

Children enjoying Gloworm

Gloworm is turning ten — and the UK’s biggest dedicated family festival is celebrating its milestone year with new entertainment, improved facilities and a line-up promising to make 2026 the most memorable edition yet.

Following the positive feedback from 2025 — with more than 90 percent of survey respondents saying they would definitely attend again — organisers are also using audience comments to make the experience even better.

The return to Thoresby Park was welcomed with families praising the “friendly, safe and inclusive” atmosphere in the post festival survey.

The Playmobil rave and tent were consistently highlighted as major attractions with children and families valuing the interactive and fun atmosphere. Other activities that were popular on the survey included White Post Farm, art sessions, crafts, laser tag and skateboarding. All these will feature in 2026.

The Superheroes Vs Princesses stage returns in 2026 (photo: Harvey Steele)

A host of upgrades can now be revealed for the big 10th birthday bash.

The general campsite is being relocated next to the glamping field, creating space for new additions, including a pamper area for campers to get ready for the day - especially important for Sunday’s fancy dress preparations! There will also be morning campsite activities to get the fun started even earlier and perfect for early rising families.

Campers can look forward to exclusive early access to the main arena from 9.30am with on-stage entertainment and the chance to explore the site before day visitors arrive.

The main site will also stay open later with extended stage times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday running to 10pm.

On the main festival site, there will be more water points available for free refills with clearer signs.

A new solo parent ticket offer has also been introduced to make the festival more inclusive and accessible for all.

The anniversary weekend has started to announce the line up full of family favourites.

On Friday August 7, Jo O’Meara of S Club will take to the main stage with her full live band exclusively for campers, glampers and live-in vehicle Glowormers, bringing a full-on S Club Party to kickstart the celebrations. Also on Friday, Kevin and Perry Official will bring their legendary DJ set to Gloworm for an Ibiza-style throwback, and with K-Pop Hunters have now joined the line-up.

On Saturday August 8, the Taylor Swift and Harry Styles tribute Swift & Styles will get the crowd singing along to the biggest pop hits, followed by The Vengaboyz Experience, who will bring a non-stop party of ‘90s bangers to the main stage, and the popular Superhero vs Princess stage show returns.

Black Lace favourite Dene Michael will also make a welcome return by popular demand, ready to get everyone dancing to Agadoo and Superman.

Sunday August 9, will see the return of Pat Sharp with another DJ set, joined this year by the FunHouse Twins for a full FunHouse reunion party while Straight out of Oz will bring Elphaba and Galinda for a swirl of emerald magic and mischief in a spellbinding show.

Britain’s Got Talent superstars and TikTok sensations Twist & Pulse are also returning for the tenth birthday celebrations, with VIP ticket holders able to join them for an exclusive dance workshop in the VIP area.

Festival director Richard Walpole said: “It’s incredible to be celebrating our tenth Gloworm Festival, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s in store, from welcoming the Fun House Twins alongside Pat Sharp for a full Fun House reunion, to Jo O’Meara bringing the ultimate S Club Party to kick off the weekend.

“What makes Gloworm so special is our amazing community of Glowormers, the passionate parents who share their ideas and feedback with us every year. We have a dedicated Facebook group of more than 1,000 families, and their input genuinely helps shape the festival. It’s important to us that Gloworm is designed by our customers, for their families, and that’s what keeps it evolving and getting better every year.”

Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.glowormfestival.co.uk to book.