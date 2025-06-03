Fiddler on the Roof brings 'musical theatre at its very best' to Nottingham

The production has received widespread critical acclaim

One of the greatest musicals of the 20th century will be celebrating joy, revolution and community in Nottingham this summer.

Following a triumphant sold-out season at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre last year, the a critically acclaimed new production of Fiddler on the Roof will run at the Royal Concert Hall from August 18 to 23.

The musical is set 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

Fiddler on the Roof has one of the finest scores ever written, featuring If I Were A Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset in an exuberant celebration of love and life.

Producer Howard Panter said: “I saw this incredible production last summer and was immediately blown away. I'm delighted to bring this masterpiece on tour for what will be one of the major cultural highlights of the year. It was completely sold out during its Regent’s Park run, so this new production will give many more people the chance to see musical theatre at its very best.”

The Guardian called the production “sublime”, while the Telegraph hailed it as a “masterpiece in balancing innovation and tradition”. It is led by the creative team of director Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic), choreographer Julia Cheng (Cabaret) and designer Tom Scutt (winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Cabaret).

Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book or for more information.