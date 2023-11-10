News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

Festive cheer at Retford Majestic Theatre with That'll Be The Day's Christmas show

That’ll Be The Day
By Steve Eyley
Published 10th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
See the Christmas version of hit touring show That'll Be The Day at Retford Majestic Theatre on December 8. (Photo credit: Jessie Hawkes)See the Christmas version of hit touring show That'll Be The Day at Retford Majestic Theatre on December 8. (Photo credit: Jessie Hawkes)
See the Christmas version of hit touring show That'll Be The Day at Retford Majestic Theatre on December 8. (Photo credit: Jessie Hawkes)

​Retford Majestic Theatre, December 8.

That’ll Be The Day is to take audiences on a sleigh ride through the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll.In this new Christmas edition of the hit touring production, the show’s founder Trevor Payne presents a rip-roaring festive celebration of pop culture from the ‘50s through to the ‘80s.

Audiences can expect a line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics, performed by an outstanding ensemble of vocalists, as well as a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy sketches.With a line-up of the nation’s favourite Christmas hits, That’ll Be The Day promises the iconic show that fans have come to know and love, infused with yuletide splendour guaranteed to elicit holiday cheer.Trevor Payne said: “Our aim with the Christmas show is always to lift spirits and leave our audiences firmly in the mood for the festive season.”

Details: For ticket availability, check majesticretford.org

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.