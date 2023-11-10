Festive cheer at Retford Majestic Theatre with That'll Be The Day's Christmas show

That’ll Be The Day is to take audiences on a sleigh ride through the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll.In this new Christmas edition of the hit touring production, the show’s founder Trevor Payne presents a rip-roaring festive celebration of pop culture from the ‘50s through to the ‘80s.

Audiences can expect a line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics, performed by an outstanding ensemble of vocalists, as well as a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy sketches.With a line-up of the nation’s favourite Christmas hits, That’ll Be The Day promises the iconic show that fans have come to know and love, infused with yuletide splendour guaranteed to elicit holiday cheer.Trevor Payne said: “Our aim with the Christmas show is always to lift spirits and leave our audiences firmly in the mood for the festive season.”