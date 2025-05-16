Feel the magic of Disney at special concert in Nottingham

Favorite Disney characters and music from across the Walt Disney Animation Studios catalogue will come to life

The wondrous sounds of Disney will resound around the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham in a symphonic celebration of music, animation and memories.

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic sees favourite characters and music from across the Walt Disney Animation Studios catalogue coming to life on the concert hall stage and screen to create a cinematic concert experience. Performed by a live symphony orchestra, beloved songs and scores are combined into new medleys and suites, promising an unexpected and thrilling journey of music and animation. This newly imagined concert takes audiences on a magic carpet ride through the most memorable song, score and movie moments of the Walt Disney Company, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Moana, Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, The Lion King, Fantasia, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast and more.

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic is under the direction of an acclaimed team, including creative director Amy Tinkham, music director Giles Martin and arranger and orchestrator Ben Foster.

Become part of the journey to discover Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic touring across the UK in February and May 2026.

The show comes to Nottingham on Monday February 23, 2026.

Visit disneytickets.co.uk or ticketmaster.co.uk to book.