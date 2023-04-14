​Feast of music to enjoy as Gate To Southwell festival time draws nearer

London Afrobeat Collective are among the exciting acts on the bill at this week's Gate To Southwell Festival (Photo credit: Marcus Maschwitz)

With just over two months to go, the line-up for the eagerly-awaited event is bursting at the seams with mouthwatering music acts to enjoy.​

This year’s festival runs from June 29 to July 2 and looks certain to be the most musically diverse event yet, with Sunday’s headliners and other key artists still to be announced.

Among the headline acts already confirmed are acclaimed World music stars The Raghu Dixit Project who perform highly-danceable Indian ethnic music.

Raghu himself is a famous singer-songwriter, producer and film score composer from Bangalore, and the Project have become one of India’s best musical and cultural exports.

Also headlining GTSF will be The Dog Show Sessions, an unmissable collaboration between British folk music legends Show Of Hands and the Madrid-based Irish-American roots quartet Track Dogs.

Both acts have played Southwell before but together they’re sure to become a folk roots supergroup.

Other high calibre artists already booked for the festival include Thursday Blues Night headliners the veteran British R&B outfit Nine Below Zero (the big band version featuring Charlie Austin on vocals); the Hoth Brothers bringing bluegrass and Americana from the wilds of New Mexico; old-time and ragtime from Italian duo Max De Bernardi & Veronica Sbergia, famous West Ireland traditional musicians Gatehouse, alt-country from London duo Morton Valance, and Birmingham’s rising progressive folk band, Bonfire Radicals.

Jake Blount

As usual there’ll be plenty of great singer-songwriters performing including John Smith, whose Far Too Good has been streamed nearly 50 million times on Spotify, and the Californian troubadour Tom Russell who’s been compared to Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan and Hank Williams.

More than 50 great music acts will perform across four stages including Welsh steampunk-meets-traditional from NoGood Boyo, the immensely danceable rhythms of London Afrobeat Collective, and the legendary Martin Joseph, one of the UK’s most politically-charged singer-songwriters and charismatic performers.

Amongst recent additions to the GTSF line-up there’s Jake Blount, one of the rising stars of American roots music.

A captivating live performer, the Rhode Islander’s acclaimed recent albums Spider Tales and The New Faith have also shone a light on important contributions made by black, indigenous and LGBTQ artists to American folk traditions.

This year's Gate To Southwell Festival takes place from June 29 to July 2.

Other artists signed up to play include the Manchester collective Kabantu, the award-winning folk duo Good Habits, English folk ambassadors Tarren, Northallerton-born poetic guitarist George Boomsma, rhythmic South African soulful trio Stone Jets, Northumbrian harmonies from Brothers Gillespie and the highly-regarded vocal and instrumental virtuosity of Jon Doran & The Northern Assembly.

As well as the Blues Night on June 29, there’ll be a new format on the Folk Stage with an evening of music hosted by Kip & Dave from Winter Wilson and Ali Russell.

It’ll start with a folk-style show featuring artists such as Lauren South in “floor spots” (to be announced) and later will develop into The Big Sing with sing-a-rounds and shanties with The Caisterways, Higgs Bosun and others.

There will be plenty of opportunities to get dancing at this year’s festival. Friday night’s ceilidh will be led by one of the most exciting dance bands on the festival folk circuit, Lasair, featuring members of Steamchicken and Albion Band, with a supercharged line-up of fiddle, mandolin, melodeon, drums and guitars.

Meanwhile Saturday night will welcome high quality performers Juniper, the six-piece who memorably hosted an accessible ceilidh in Birmingham for the Commonwealth festival.

There will even be a special Sunday morning dance set from a very untraditional ‘prog folk’ band, Bonfire Radicals, who deliver global grooves, instrumental fireworks and rich vocal harmonies.

This year, GTSF and the streets of Southwell will also welcome sides such as Mortimer’s Morris from Nottingham, Poacher Morris from Lincoln, Rattlejag from Retford, Witchmen from Northhants and Whip The Cat Rapper & Clog also Nottingham.

Regarded as one of the best family-friendly gatherings on the festival calendar, the 16th GTSF will also showcase an outstanding line-up of family entertainers including comedy jugglers Dan The Hat and Nutty Noah.

As usual there will be great camping and glamping facilities, ceilidhs and music workshops, spoken word & comedy, pub gigs, Camp Fire, craft stalls hosted by an eclectic mix of traders, top-quality cask beers and ciders, and great food.

The festival again takes place at the beautiful rural lakeside setting in Kirklington (NG22 8NX). Tickets are now available from gtsf.uk