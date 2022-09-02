Various sites in Whitwell, September 9 to 11.

The waiting is almost over for music fans as the popular Whitwell Festival returns, bigger and better than ever.

The Friday night line-up includes Badness, Headsticks, Dirty Vertebrae and Verbal Warning on the outdoor stage, and Parson’s Lot, You Want Fox and Archie Hilditch on the indoor stage.

Top tribute band Killerz are among the performers at this year's Whitwell Festival.

Saturday now sees music on four stages, with the introduction of the ‘Rotten Poetry’ stage, along with the two main stages and the spoken word/open mic stage.

Music on Saturday comes from the UK’s top Killers tribute The Killerz (pictured), plus London-Irish psycho-Ceilidh band NECK, Two Pints of Lager singers Splodgenessabounds (pictured), Easydread, Bag of Cans, James Warner Prophecies, Harri Larkin, Ar Faoued, Last Edition, Concrete Rose, and many more, plus outrageous stand up comedy from Duncan Oakley.

The weekend comes to a close with The Doctor from Doctor and the Medics bringing his two-man show to the festival, charting his career as a ‘one-hit wonder’.

Camping is also available at the festival and a warm-up gig is at the Royal Oak, Whitwell, on September 8.