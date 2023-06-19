Southwell Music Festival director Marcus Farnsworth is pictured in conducting action.

​The 2023 festival runs from August 25 to 28, welcoming professional musicians and performers from across the UK, as well as shining a spotlight on the best of Nottinghamshire’s home-grown talent.

Acclaimed Nottinghamshire pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason makes a welcome return for a headline recital at Southwell Minster on Saturday, August.

Jeneba performed at the first Southwell Music Festival back in 2014, aged just 11. Jeneba is the third of Nottinghamshire's Kanneh-Mason siblings to establish herself as a soloist.

For classical fans, Saturday evening sees the Festival Baroque Sinfonia play Vivaldi’s iconic Four Seasons.

And on the Sunday, the Baroque Sinfonia is joined by the Festival Voices for a celebration of Handel to mark this coronation year, including performances of his Coronation Anthems and fabulous showcase for choir, Dixit Dominus.

This year the Festival Voices also perform choral works alongside the poetry of writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou for a Friday evening concert of music and words to encourage, challenge, and inspire.

For folk and jazz enthusiasts, fiddler and composer Aidan O’Rourke returns to Southwell, joining forces with pioneering piper Brìghde Chaimbeul for a Friday lunchtime Festival Folk gig.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason is back at the festival to perform in her home county again.

Nottinghamshire-based jazz trumpeter Hugh Pascall is also back with his quintet for a Sunday afternoon of jazz in the Festival Marquee, plus watch out for Hugh’s free pop-up performances across the town on the Saturday.

Head to Southwell Minster’s stunning Palace Gardens for a Musical Picnic - a free Saturday afternoon of music, workshops and fun for all.

Make your own percussion instrument, play along with the Nottingham Samba Collective and enjoy performances from the Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra and talented young musicians from The Minster School.

For those with a love of singing, make sure to book your place at this year’s Come and Sing – the opportunity to fine-tune your vocal skills and perform alongside professional singers, culminating in an informal performance of Vivaldi’s Gloria, accompanied by the Festival Baroque Sinfonia.

Notts-based jazz trumpeter Hugh Pascall.

As always, the free Festival Fringe brings even more music to Southwell, this year raising money for Trent Dementia. Fringe performers include Nottingham Young Musician winner Benjamin Staniforth and pianist Annie McChrystal.

For the first-time musicians will also bring classical, folk and jazz sounds to Ceramics in Southwell in the Market Square on Sunday.

Early career musicians will be playing a central role, as part of the Festival’s apprenticeship scheme for string players and singers.

Asaka Quartet from the Royal Academy of Music and alumni from the acclaimed Genesis Sixteen programme will play alongside established professionals and present their own concerts. Local young musicians will also receive expert tuition from festival artists in the annual Masterclass.

There will be plenty for all ages to enjoy at this year's Southwell Music Festival

Southwell Music Festival artistic director Marcus Farnsworth said: “I am proud that this is our most varied programme yet, with something for everyone including choral, baroque and chamber music, jazz and folk, the return of the free Festival Fringe and the brand-new Musical Picnic.

"With such a jam-packed programme I suggest you decamp to Southwell for the August Bank Holiday Weekend!”

Tickets for Southwell Music Festival are now on sale. For more information visit southwellmusicfestival.com.

As a registered charity, Southwell Music Festival also welcomes new sponsors and donors. If you or your business wants to make a difference to arts in the region by supporting Southwell Music Festival 2023 please email [email protected]