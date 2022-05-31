Dinosaur World Live is a treat for family audiences at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall

From dinosaurs to immersive outdoor productions, there’s lots to enjoy in the area.

Dinosaur World Live is coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall from August 22 to 24.

Do you dare to experience the dangers and delights of this roarsome interactive show for all the family?

Grab your compass and join intrepid explorers across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

A special meet and greet after the show offers brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding jurassic adventure.

Check out Copper Entertainment's immersive production of The Jungle Book

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Before then, Nottinghamshire-based theatre company Copper Entertainment will present their immersive production of The Jungle Book at Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton, from June 1 to 5.

Enter the deep forests where bears, snakes and tigers roam. Don’t worry too much though – most of them are friendly and break into the odd show tune!This adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling classic will have you singing with Baloo the bear, swinging with King Louie and avoiding capture by Shere Khan.This immersive experience breaks down those traditional theatre walls, transporting audiences into the complete wonderment of The Jungle Book.This is a walk-through trail experience with six actors in performance zones throughout the forest. Take an hour-long journey through dance, puppetry, music and comedy, featuring professional performers, fantastic costumes and beautiful scenery.

For more on tickets, go to https://www.copperentertainment.co.uk/

Finally, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena plays host to PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue on August 17.

Featuring the world’s favourite pups, PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue, shows “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters use their unique skills and teamwork.

The show engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage.

For more, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com