Feast of classical music as New Year's Eve Gala returns to Royal Concert Hall

Piano soloist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason

Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, December 31.

The celebrated young pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, part of Nottingham’s internationally-known musical family, will return to the stage with Sinfonia Viva for this annual gala concert.Having successfully made her BBC Proms concerto debut this summer, Jeneba (19) will perform the popular masterpiece Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 at the concert, a mainstay with local audiences for more than 25 years.“I always love performing with Sinfonia Viva and, as a family, we are proud patrons of the orchestra. Everybody at Viva is always so friendly and welcoming and it is incredible to think that I last performed with them at the 2018 New Year’s Eve concert, which seems like a lifetime ago.”The concert also features Gershwin’s Strike Up The Band Overture, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Waltz, Johann Strauss II’s Blue Danube Waltz and more.

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.uk for tickets.

For more stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.