Fashion legend Sir Paul Smith to appear at Nottingham Playhouse in theatre fundraiser

You can see An Audience With Sir Paul Smith at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

​An Audience With Paul Smith

​Nottingham Playhouse, October 15.

Nottingham Playhouse will welcome Sir Paul Smith, internationally famous and Notts-born fashion designer, at two ‘in conversation’ events, to raise funds for the charity Nottingham Playhouse Trust.

Hosted by renowned journalist and author Richard Williams, Sir Paul will answer questions from the audience about his inspiration, career and impact on the global fashion industry.This is a special opportunity to hear from a British national treasure who is proud to call Nottingham home.

Following news of the cultural funding cuts by Nottingham City Council, Sir Paul generously approached Nottingham Playhouse to offer his support in fundraising.All ticket proceeds will support Nottingham Playhouse’s charitable activity with local communities in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Sir Paul Smith said: “I’m delighted to be appearing in conversation with Richard Williams, both of us Nottingham lads, and all proceeds from tickets sold will go to support the Playhouse’s brilliant work.”

Details: There will be two events on the day, one at 4pm and one at 7pm. Tickets are on sale at nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk