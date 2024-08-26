Family fun with The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Come and see The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at Mansfield's Palace Theatre.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar​ Show

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 10 and 11.

There’s a family-friendly treat coming your way soon at the Leeming Street-based venue when this popular children’s book gets the theatrical treatment.

Make sure you book your tickets as soon as possible to see this critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show created by Jonathan Rockefeller, which features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets.

The production faithfully adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Busy Spider and of course, the star of the show – The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969, selling more than 48 million copies worldwide.

Brown Bear, Brown Bear - now celebrating 50 years - has sold more than 18.2 million copies.The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is a vibrant celebration of Eric Carle’s adored classics and the perfect introduction to live theatre.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for these forthcoming performances, you can go online to check out www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

