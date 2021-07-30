Family fun with Horrible Histories at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Horrible Histories -Barmy Britain is not to be missed. (Photo credit: Mark Douet)

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is, everyone is dead!So it’s time to prepare yourselves for this very special production of Horrible Histories live on stage.

Can you beat battling Boudicca? Would you be a martyr for the Magna Carta? Will you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII? Will Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Dare you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? Escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

It’s the horrible history of Britain with the nasty bits left in.

For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk

