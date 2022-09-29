Don't miss Dinosaurs And All That Rubbish when it comes to Nottingham's Djanogly Theatre (Photo by Craig Fuller)

Djanogly Theatre, Nottingham, October 9, 1pm and 3.30pm.

Roustabout Theatre’s stage adaptation of Michael Foreman’s book Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish will play at the Lakeside Arts venue on October 9.

Family audiences can enjoy a wildly imaginative retelling of this environmental tale, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the ever-popular picture book.

Most Popular

Advertisement

One man’s passionate dream to find his paradise beyond the stars leaves the world in ruins.

Can the dinosaurs who sleep deep underground wake up in time to sort out the mess and save Planet Earth?

Expect a riotous hour of dancing dinosaurs, space travel and catchy songs from Roustabout Theatre’s stage adaptation of Michael Foreman’s classic children’s book.

Multi-award-winning writer and illustrator Michael Foreman, explained: “When I wrote, and illustrated, Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish in 1972, it was because of the growing threat to the environment.

Advertisement

”I never imagined the book would be even more relevant 50 years later, and I am delighted that director Toby Hulse and Roustabout are bringing it to a wider audience.”

Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.lakesidearts.org.ukPhoto credit: Craig Fuller