Family fun with beatbox comedy show at Nottingham Glee
The supremely silly show The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show can be seen at Nottingham Glee Club on October 3.
It features award-winning comedian Jarred Christmas and world champion beatboxer Jack ‘Hobbit’ Hobbs.
Join the gang for fantastic family fun and silliness galore, where the worlds of comedy and beatboxing collide with electrifying results.
For kids aged 5 to 100, this is a sensational interactive show, where you can pick up beatboxing tips to impress your friends, make mind-blowing music, win prizes and laugh through your pantaloons.
New Zealand sensation Jarred Christmas is one of the most innovative stand-ups on the UK circuit. He is a sought-after headliner famed for his quick-witted spontaneity, masterful skills of improvisation and energetic storytelling.
Hobbit has been beatboxing since 2003 and has performed in stadium tours across the globe.
For more, go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham