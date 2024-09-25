Family fun when The Very Hungry Caterpillar tucks in at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The Very Hungry Caterpillar

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 10 and 11.

Whether you’re one or 101, The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a story we all know and love, so don’t miss the chance to see when it is brought to life on stage soon.

The critically acclaimed production - created by Jonathan Rockefeller - features 75 lovable puppets to mesmerise your little ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't miss The Very Hungry Caterpillar when it comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon. (Photo by Russ Rowland).

The production faithfully adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Busy Spider and of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969 selling more than 48 million copies worldwide. Brown Bear, Brown Bear has sold more than 18.2 million copies.

Families will see Eric Carle’s beautifully imaginative stories come to life with the show featuring a variety of enchanting puppets and special audience elements.

Show creator/director, Jonathan Rockefeller, said: “The response to The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show continues to be incredible and has exceeded our expectations.”

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

For more on entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.