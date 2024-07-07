Family fun is coming your way soon at these Notts venues
The kids’ TV favourite In The Night Garden hits the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre on July 24 and 25.
Join Igglepiggle at the Leeming Street-based venue as he looks for his friends by following their funny sounds until he finds them all.
You will be able to see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music.
For more on how to get tickets for this family-friendly production, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 4463133.
In the same week you can also enjoy a production of Madagascar The Musical at Nottingham Theatre Royal from July 24 to 27.
Popular TV presenter, theatre performer and Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual will lead the cast of the brand new tour of smash-hit family favourite as the hilarious King Julien.
Karim is a television presenter and theatre performer best known for anchoring CBBC and reaching the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.
Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – The Musical follows all of your favourite friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.
Karim Zeroual said: “I’m really excited, I love the film dearly, it’s one of my favourites.
"King Julien is such an iconic character I’m looking forward to getting down and ‘winding my body!’ to Move it, Move it!”
Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk
Finally, later in the year there is a chance to enjoy Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena from November 14 to 17.
Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride, experiencing the fantastic Disney and Pixar adventures of Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, Moana, and Frozen, all in one ice show.
Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures is embarking on a tour for the first time in Europe, offering spectacular entertainment for audience members of all ages.
This time, the team behind the show has really upped the ante, from high flying acrobatics to up-close character interactions and audience participation.
For more on tickets to see the show, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com
