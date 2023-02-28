Family fun at Rufford Park with Copper Entertainment's latest egg-stravaganza

Don't miss this family friendly show in the grounds of Rufford Abbey Country Park this Easter.

​Rufford Abbey Country Park, April 7 to 9.

The highly acclaimed entertainment company Copper Entertainment will be making an eagerly-awaited return to the grounds of Rufford Abbey this April to wow audiences of all ages with the family-friendly show The Bunny Who Saved Easter.

Everyone loves the Easter bunny and the chocolate he brings.But have you ever asked yourself where the furry fella came from? Or how he got his title name?

This hour-long production is sure to have you giggling, singing and clapping along to this egg-stravaganza.

So make sure you grab a blanket and sit out on the lawn to discover just how the Easter Bunny was born.Copper Entertainment has established a fine reputation across the area for the quality of its family entertainment. Details: Performances are at 11am and 2pm daily and admission is £14 for adults and £11 for children. For more on how to book, see www.copperentertainment.co.uk

