Family fun at Mansfield Palace Theatre this half-term with The Pirates Of Penzance

The Pirates Of Penzance

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, May 29.

Get ready for joyous and high-quality half-term entertainment when Opera Anywhere bring their fun and family-friendly version of the classic Gilbert and Sullivan opera to the Leeming Street-based venue later this month.

An unfortunate case of mishearing initiates the plot for The Pirates of Penzance, resulting in a dramatic change of direction for young Frederic who sets a course to become a pirate rather than a ‘pilot’.

Opera Anywhere will perform The Pirates Of Penzance.

The twists and turns of this classic operetta unfold with a range of ingenious characters, plus sublime lyrics and some of the best-known songs to be found in the operatic repertoire.

Opera Anywhere is an acclaimed company that believes opera should be for everyone of any age, and this production is aimed at emphasising the fun of the original work – plus the high-quality music of course.

The Pirates Of Penzance was first performed on New Year’s Eve 1879 and was one of the earliest and biggest successes from the all-conquering partnership of Arthur Sullivan (music) and William Gilbert (words), following Trial By Jury and HMS Pinafore.

Details: Tickets for this swashbuckling adventure can be purchased online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk or from the box office by telephone on 01623 463133.