Family favourite Basil Brush is not to be missed in Retford panto
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Retford Majestic Theatre, January 6 to 9.
TV legend and all round good fox Basil Brush will join pantomime favourite Stuart Earp in the festive family production of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs.Basil Brush will feature as The Magic Mirror, alongside Stuart Earp as Muddles, Harry Moore as Nurse Nellie, Kassie Malam as Snow White, Jessica Fay Long as The Wicked Queen and Sam Emmerson as The Prince.Producer Kevin Brown explained: “It’s going to be a great pantomime this year after sadly having to cancel last year’s production.“We cannot wait to get back to Retford and bring fun and laughter to our amazing audiences. Basil Brush is a great addition to our show and brings something for all ages as everyone has grown up with his famous catchphrase!”
Details: To find out more about tickets, book online at www.majesticretford.org or call the box office on 01777 706866 .