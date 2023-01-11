Moana performs for Disney on Ice (photo: Disney)

Get ready for the Disney On Ice magic to make its way to an arena near you this Spring, with enchanting stories and exhilarating production numbers, providing the perfect day out for all the family.

This brand-new tour is the most adventurous yet and is the perfect family day out to look forward to, to make 2023 just that little bit brighter. Featuring world-class skating, show stopping costumes and exhilarating stunts.

Advertisement

The production will travel throughout the UK visiting Cardiff, Leeds, London, Liverpool and Glasgow from the 23rd February to the 26th March 2023. Tickets are available to buy from www.disneyonice.co.uk http://www.disneyonice.co.uk website.

The mouse with the most, Mickey Mouse, in Disney on Ice (photo: Disney, Geo Rittenmyer)

Most Popular

Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Discover The Magic, an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colourful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Join the celebration and make magical memories with Aladdin, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid and many more of your Disney friends, at Disney On Ice presents Discover The Magic.

Steven Armstrong, Regional Vice-President of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, said:

Advertisement

“Discover The Magic captures the magic of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure-skating, glamorous costumes, and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting and thrilling special effects transport audiences to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfil their dreams.”

Disney On Ice presents Discover The Magic will be skating into the UK from the 23rd February to 26th March 2023, full dates and venues:

Advertisement

Cardiff: from February 23rd – 26th, 2023

Leeds: from March 2nd – 5th, 2023

Advertisement

London: from The O2 from March 9th – 12th, 2023

Liverpool: from March 6th – 19th, 2023

Advertisement