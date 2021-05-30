Family activities for children in and around Worksop during the half term holidays

Here are a few ideas of what it available in or a short drive from Worksop to keep children entertained.
There’s plenty to see and do with this month’s break looking better than the Easter holidays when many attractions were still under lockdown.
1. The cinema
The Savoy Cinema, in Worksop is now open again and showing screenings.
Photo: submitted
2. Bassetlaw Museum
There is a free half-term 'freaky filter' trail at the museum, on Grove Street, Retford. Work your way around the museum and try to match the weird pictures to the real objects.
The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday 10am-4:30pm. Suitable for all ages.
Photo: submitted
3. Sherwood Forest.
There are several events at Sherwood Forest this half-term. A family detective trail is £2.50 per trail sheet. No need to book. There is a wild family walk - adults £10, children £6, booking essential. Archery s £4 for six arrow, no booking needed. Tales from the Greenwood - a 90 minute walk through the forest hearing stories of Robin Hood is £10 for adults and £5 for children. It runs 1pm-2.30pm on June 2 and June 5. Advanced booking required.
Photo: Google
4. Rufford Abbey
Follow the yellow brick road for an immersive theatre show at Rufford Abbey Country Park. Oz - The Immersive Adventure is £16 a ticket and runs from Jun 2-13 between 5.30pm and 10pm. Booking is essential.
Photo: Submitted