Family activities for children in and around Worksop during the half term holidays

3. Sherwood Forest.

There are several events at Sherwood Forest this half-term. A family detective trail is £2.50 per trail sheet. No need to book. There is a wild family walk - adults £10, children £6, booking essential. Archery s £4 for six arrow, no booking needed. Tales from the Greenwood - a 90 minute walk through the forest hearing stories of Robin Hood is £10 for adults and £5 for children. It runs 1pm-2.30pm on June 2 and June 5. Advanced booking required.

Photo: Google