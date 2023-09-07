News you can trust since 1895
Fairytale ballet Beauty And The Beast will be a treat for all ages at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Beauty And The Beast
By Steve Eyley
Published 8th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Don't miss Northern Ballet's Beauty And The Beast (Photo by Guy Farrow)Don't miss Northern Ballet's Beauty And The Beast (Photo by Guy Farrow)
Don't miss Northern Ballet's Beauty And The Beast (Photo by Guy Farrow)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, October 4 to 7.

Fans of Northern Ballet will be delighted to see the acclaimed company return to the area and bring their signature sparkle to this timeless love story.

When a terrifying creature threatens her father, Beauty selflessly leaves her family to live with the Beast in his castle.

    As time goes by, she grows strangely fond of her host, who hides an extraordinary secret…a curse that only be broken by true love.

    Beauty And The Beast is choreographed by David Nixon CBE and set to a hand-picked score of classic music from leading composers such as Bizet and Debussy, which will be played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

    With opulent sets and kaleidoscopic costumes, this fairytale ballet is a must-see for audiences of all ages.

    Details: For more on ticket availability for the performances, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

