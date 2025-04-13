Fairy tale ballet to hit stage later this month at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Have you got your tickets yet to see Northern Ballet's Hansel & Gretel?

Northern Ballet’s new children’s work Hansel & Gretel comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre as part of an extensive UK tour later this month.

You can see it on the Leeming Street stage on Tuesday, April 29, at 1pm or 5pm, with tickets just £8 for children and £10 for their adults.

In this environment-themed reimagining of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale, Hansel and Gretel take a trip into the forest, unaware of the damage they leave behind. When they get lost, the siblings meet a host of spirited friends who teach them how we can all better look after the planet - and have some fun along the way.

Hansel & Gretel has been an exciting endeavour for Northern Ballet, as the technical and wardrobe teams have been challenged with using only recycled, repurposed or sustainable resources to coincide with the ballet's environmental message.

The 'Rubbish Monster' costume has repurposed around 400 used bottles and 250 used cans, and fabric has been sourced from charity shops with curtains and duvet covers receiving a whole new lease of life in this production.

The production has been choreographed by Northern Ballet Company Dancers Harris Beattie and George Liang, who have both previously performed in Northern Ballet's children's ballets and have choreographed for the Company in Sketches, a programme that showcases new choreographic talent.

Harris Beattie said: "I’m really excited to bring this version of Hansel & Gretel to young audiences. I think it’s so important to have themes and topics that relate to today’s world embedded in the stories we share with children. Dance is an ideal medium for this, allowing a sensory experience that can have a long-lasting impact. For many it will be their first experience of a ballet, but I hope their first of many."

George Liang added: "Children’s ballet is a significant part of what we do here at Northern Ballet. Having performed in several children’s ballets myself, I know how our performances can inspire a new generation of audiences. I'm excited to choreograph our version of Hansel & Gretel, especially with its environmental twist, to teach young audiences the importance of caring for our planet."

The production has been choreographed by Northern Ballet company dancers George Liang and Harris Beattie. (Photo by Emily Nuttall)

The 40-minute ballet is designed for children aged three and above and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together. It is the latest in Northern Ballet’s extensive repertoire of award-winning ballets for children, which have been touring around the UK for over a decade, including the hugely successful Tortoise & the Hare, Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker, Ugly Duckling and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, some having been shown in cinemas across the UK and all of which were adapted for TV by CBeebies.

The ballet will be performed to live music composed by Colin Scott, Northern Ballet’s company pianist.

For more information and to book, visit www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133.