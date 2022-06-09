Extra date at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall to see comedy star Jon Richardson

See Jon Richardson in three performances of The Knitwit at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

He can now be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 29, as well as the previously announced October 10 and 11, with all performances of The Knitwit getting under way at 8pm.

Will the recycling be put out on the right day? Who is going to smooth over the top of the margarine? How many lights are on upstairs when everybody is downstairs?

Watch Jon pretend that these aren’t his foremost concerns as he leaves home on his first tour since the last one.

Jon is best known as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Cats Countdown, host of Dave’s Ultimate Worrier, and the successful Dave sitcom Meet the Richardsons with his wife Lucy Beaumont.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

