Explore the life of Sir Ranulph Fiennes at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sir Ranulph Fiennes (Photo credit: Gary Salter)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 17.

Named by the Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’, Sir Ranulph has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever.Amongst his many record-breaking achievements, he was the first to reach both Poles, to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.In Living Dangerously, Sir Ranulph offers a personal journey through his life. Both light-hearted and strikingly poignant, Living Dangerously spans Sir Ranulph’s school misdemeanours, his army life and early expeditions, right through the Transglobe Expedition to his current goal, to become the first to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.

Details: See trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Gary Salter

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.