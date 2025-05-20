Explore the life of Audrey Hepburn in Mansfield

Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) pictured in 1959 with her pet dog (photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

A captivating portrait of the life and legacy of Audrey Hepburn comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre next month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made in 2020, the film, called Audrey, celebrates one of the most beloved and iconic figures in film history. Through interviews, archival footage, and personal insights, the documentary explores her early life, her rise to fame, and her later humanitarian work, revealing the grace and resilience that defined her both on and off the screen. Ideal for fans of cinema and fashion alike, Audrey celebrates the enduring influence of a true style icon.

Hepburn rose to stardom in the romantic comedy Roman Holiday (1953) alongside Gregory Peck. Her performance led to her becoming the first actress to win an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Bafta for the same film. That year, she also won a Tony Award for her performance in the play Ondine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hepburn went on to star in a number of films, such as Sabrina (1954), with Humphrey Bogart and William Holden; the musical Funny Face (1957); the drama The Nun's Story (1959); the romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961); the thriller-romance Charade (1963), opposite Cary Grant; and the musical My Fair Lady (1964).

The screening of Audrey takes place in the intimate setting of the theatre’s Lounge, a space with a rich history that began as Mansfield's first purpose-built cinema, the Palace Electric Theatre, in 1910.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.