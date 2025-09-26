Experience the magic of Bob Marley with The Wailers

The Wailers promises a unique blend of nostalgia and contemporary reggae rhythms

The Wailers are coming to Nottingham with their celebration of the best-selling reggae album of all time.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Released in 1984, the acclaimed compilation album Legend features timeless classics such as One Love, No Woman, No Cry, Redemption Song and Three Little Birds. The album's enduring impact has introduced generations of fans to Bob Marley's music, spreading his messages of love, unity and resistance worldwide.

Most Popular

Now, the Wailers are to bring the entirety of Legend to life on stage. Under the skilled leadership of Aston Barrett Jr., son of the legendary Aston "Familyman" Barrett, the bandleader of Bob Marley and The Wailers, the band continue to preserve and enrich their timeless sound, bringing fresh energy and charisma to their performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, Aston Barrett Jr. made his acting debut in the biopic Bob Marley: One Love, portraying his father. In the same year, The Wailers released their groundbreaking album, Evolution. The record combines reggae rhythms with a rich tapestry of Latin and Caribbean influences, redefining the genre.

As The Wailers embark on their 2025 tour, audiences can anticipate a full live rendition of Legend, bringing its classic tracks to life on stage, alongside other classics and select tracks from the Grammy-nominated Evolution. The tour promises a unique blend of nostalgia and contemporary reggae rhythms.

The Wailers play Rock City on Thursday November 27. Visit www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk to book.