Expect hits galore at Mansfield Palace Theatre with live show Oh What A Night!

See Oh What A Night! when the popular tribute show visits Mansfield Palace Theatre.

It aims to take audience members on a musical journey back in time to lead you through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Valli’s unmistakable voice dominated the airwaves for more than two decades with classic hits such as Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You, and more.

Oh What A Night! combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia.

For more on tickets to see the show when it is performed at the Leeming Street venue, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk