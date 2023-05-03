​Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Sheffield Greystones, July 15.

This date, part of a short UK tour, is not to be missed by fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Indiana, this highly acclaimed country blues band will wow their audience in a memorable performance.

Most Popular

The latest album was written by candlelight and then recorded using the best technology available . . . in the 1950s.

But listeners won’t find another album as relevant, electrifying and timely as Dance Songs for Hard Times, which conveys the hopes and fears of pandemic living and tough times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rev. Peyton, the Big Damn Band’s vocalist and world-class fingerstyle guitarist, said: “I like songs that sound happy but are actually very sad. I don’t know why it is, but I just do.

”Despite the hardships of this moment in history, it created this music that I hope will maybe help some people through it. Because it helps me through it to play it.”

Details: For more, go to mygreystones.co.uk