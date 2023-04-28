Exciting new production of Julius Caesar to visit Nottingham Theatre Royal in May

Thalissa Teixeira will play Brutus when Julius Caesar is staged at Nottingham Theatre Royal. (Photo credit: Asiko/RSC)

​Theatre Royal Nottingham, May 23 to 27.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is touring its production of Shakespeare’s political thriller, Julius Caesar.

This visceral new version is directed by Atri Banerjee, and will feature Thalissa Teixeira (pictured) as Brutus and Kelly Gough as Cassius, in the roles of the leaders who plot to kill Caesar.

Talking about the production, Atri Banerjee said: “I’m thrilled to be welcoming this extraordinary cast to our production of Julius Caesar.

"In particular, I’m delighted that audiences will get to see Thalissa Teixeira and Kelly Gough as, respectively, Brutus and Cassius.

”Along with several other parts across the company, we’ve re-imagined these roles to tell a story about power today: who holds it, who wields it, and who gets to challenge it."

Julius Caesar. A divisive leader who holds awesome power. Concerned that Caesar seems dangerous, revolutionaries take the violent decision to murder him.

They have no plan for what comes next. As the world spins out of control, chaos, horror and superstition rush in the fill the void. Civil war erupts and a new leader must rise: but at what cost?

Details: Go to www.trch.co.uk

