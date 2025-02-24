Exciting fusion of film and live music is not to be missed in Labyrinth tour date

See Labyrinth In Concert later this year.

Jim Henson’s original masterpiece and musical fantasy film Labyrinth is to tour the UK in concert for the first time ever.

Starring the iconic David Bowie, fans will be transported to Goblin City in an exciting fusion of film and live music on stage with Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert. It can be seen at Sheffield City Hall on November 27.

The tour comes after phenomenal demand for a previously announced London performance at Royal Festival Hall.

Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown for nearly 40 years since the film’s theatrical release in 1986.

Audiences are invited to experience an epic evening as the movie is presented on a large HD cinema screen. On stage, a live band will perform in sync with Bowie’s original vocals, playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert is produced by Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more.

“I have always been a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration of Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones on this film, and bringing it to fans in a live concert screening experience is a dream come true,” said John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents.

“Getting to hear Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every Labyrinth fan goosebumps.”

Starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the film features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like Magic Dance, Underground and As the World Falls Down, along with Jones’s orchestral score.

The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.

For more on tickets for the screening, you can go to https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/