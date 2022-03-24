Example is among the latest raft of top names added to this year's two-day Splendour Festival in Nottingham (Photo credit: Mitch Lowe)

They join already announced headliners including Richard Ashcroft, Anne-Marie, Supergrass, Craig David presents TS5, The Human League, Razorlight, The Vamps, Ocean Colour Scene, Happy Mondays, Belinda Carlisle, and more.

DHP Family are organisers of Nottinghamshire’s biggest music festival and are making it bigger and better than ever before with a line-up stacked with headliners, serving up contemporary and classic hits galore covering two days (July 23 to 24) at Wollaton Park, Nottingham.

Example is sure to get the Splendour crowd jumping with his catalogue of platinum albums and chart-topping singles, including hits Changed the Way You Kissed Me, Stay Awake and Kickstarts.

Back with a new upcoming album, the singer-songwriter-rapper is no stranger to the festival scene.

He has previously headlined at Stereosonic alongside Avicii and Calvin Harris, as well as Parklife and opened for Drake at the last ever Future Music Festival.

Soul singer Heather Small is the former lead singer of M People, who clocked up a string of hits and sold more than 10 million worldwide.

Small launched her solo career in 1998, with signature song Proud in 2000 earning international success.

See We Are Scientists on the bill at this year's Splendour Festival (Photo credit: Danny Lee Allen)

Rock band We Are Scientists are back in Nottingham following an intimate acoustic performance at Rough Trade last autumn.

With their winning formula for guitar pop hits with perfect hooks, the band's breakthrough success came with their debut studio album With Love and Squalor .

Their latest album Huffy includes some of the biggest sounding rock songs of their career.

Coach Party, Aaron Smith and The Skinner Brothers also join the jam-packed bill.

Crowds will flock again to Wollaton Park this summer for the 2022 Splendour Festival

Over the years, Splendour has provided a platform to many rising stars from the local music scene, with many going on to international fame.

This year is no different, with more than 20 local acts also added. Among those are Deco, Sancho Panza, Cucamaras, Vona Vella, Celestines, The Crying Violets, BLLE, Bee-Sides, Midnight Rodeo, Concrete Rose, Remy CB, Tash Bird, Joey Knight, and Lajay.

Weekend tickets start from £85 for adults, with day tickets priced at £56. Accompanied children aged 10 and under go free, and Nottingham City residents are eligible for a discount.

Tickets for Splendour 2022 can be purchased from splendourfestival.com