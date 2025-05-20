Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman celebrate of discovery and the open road in Nottingham
To celebrate 20 years on the road and the release of their brand-new series Long Way Home on Apple TV+, the pair will present an immersive show bringing fans face-to-face with the stories behind the cameras, offering a dynamic blend of storytelling, film footage, and behind-the-scenes insights from the road.
Ewan and Charley, along with their long-time collaborators, David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, take the stage to relive the highs and lows of their global expeditions—battling harsh climates, embracing local cultures, and forging unforgettable bonds. The event includes some unseen footage and personal anecdotes that highlight the duo's friendship and resilience.
The event, called Long Way Chat, aims to captures the spirit of adventure and the emotional depth of their journeys. Audience members will also have the opportunity to engage with the stars of the series
It comes to the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday August 30. Visit https://tickets.motorpointarenanottingham.com/shows/show.aspx?sh=LWCMP25 to book.