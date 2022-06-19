See Nile Rodgers and Chic at Doncaster Racecourse

One of the greatest songwriters, producers, performers and guitarists of all time, Nile Rodgers and his much-loved band will be performing as part of the Live After Racing series of gigs at the venue.

With more than five decades of classics at their fingertips, Nile and his exemplary live band will be firing up their hit machine for an evening of Good Times that’s guaranteed to make Everybody Dance.

Coming to the prestigious Yorkshire racecourse on Saturday, July 16, this special Live After Racing fixture will offer spectators a full day at the races, capped off by an unforgettable headline set by one of the world’s most influential pop stars late into the evening.

Tickets for the gig are on general sale now and more information is available at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/nile-rodgers-and-chic-live-after-racing