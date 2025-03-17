Early predictions highlight a mix of seasoned Eurovision nations and rising contenders 🎶🎤📺

You may still be humming along to the UK’s entry into Eurovision this year.

Remember Monday’s What The Hell Just Happened will be representing the country in Switzerland in May.

But two months ahead of the semi-finals and grand final, bookies have already decided on an early frontrunner to win this year’s song contest.

Remember Monday was announced last week as the UK's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest , taking place in Basel, Switzerland, in May 2025.

The country-pop band, with their song What The Hell Just Happened, were announced on Scott Mill’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show , with the hopes of the nation resting on their shoulders - hoping for as strong a showing as Sam Ryder did in 202 2, when he came second yet earned the biggest points total for a UK act in Eurovision history.

Are the odds in favour for Remember Monday this early before the Eurovision Song Contest final, or are Sweden's KAJ set to see Sweden become the most crowned champions in Eurovision history this year? | Getty Images/Remember Monday

But as more acts prepare themselves for the first of two semi-final rounds before the Eurovision Song Contest final on May 17 2025, bookies have already made some choices as to the early frontrunners to win this year’s event.

Six acts have been confirmed for the final at the St. Jakobshalle ; the ‘big five’ consisting of the UK, Germany, Italy, France and Spain alongside Switzerland, who earned the right to bypass the semi-finals after Nemo’s victory last year.

As more acts prepare for the semi-final rounds leading to the May 17, 2025, final, bookmakers have already identified early favourites - which OLGB have handily pulled together this early on in Eurovision season.

Who is the current favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

Sweden, who have won seven Eurovision Song Contest titles since it's inception, are once again considered the early favourites ahead of this year's grand final in Switzerland. | Getty Images/Canva

Sweden , one of the most successful countries to ever compete in the Eurovision Song Contest, are still considered the favourites this early on in the year, with OLBG giving them odds of 7/2 for their song Bara bada bastu by KAJ .

Their favourable odds stem from their seven victories, tying with Ireland for the most wins in Eurovision history. Sweden won in 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015 , and Loreen became a two-time winner in 2023 after her 2012 victory.

Austria’s entry, Wasted Love by JJ , is considered the second favourite ahead of this year’s semi-finals, with odds of 4/1, followed by France’s entry, Maman by Louane , coming in third with odds of 9/2.

Those wondering what the UK’s odds are this early out from the grand final will be pleased to know that Remember Monday is the 10th most favourite song to win Eurovision, with odds of 20/1 - betting odds, as always, may not reflect the impact of block voting...

Have you heard any of the other Eurovision Song Contest 2025 entries and think they should be early favourites, and what are your thoughts on the UK entry this year? Let us know your predictions by leaving a comment below.