Enter the Valley Of Fear with Holmes and Watson at Mansfield Palace Theatre

See Sherlock Holmes: The Valley Of Fear

Mansfield Palace Theatre, ​March 2.

Blackeyed Theatre, in association with South Hill Park, will present this classic tale by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle at the Leeming Street-based venue, adapted for the stage by Nick Lane.

Packed full of adventure, mystery and, of course, one or two rather brilliant deductions, The Valley Of Fear is Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s thrilling final Sherlock Holmes novel brought to life in this spectacular new adaptation.

A mysterious, coded message is received, a warning of imminent danger, drawing Sherlock Holmes and the faithful Dr Watson into a tale of intrigue and murder stretching from 221B Baker Street to an ancient moated manor house to the bleak Pennsylvanian Vermissa Valley.

Faced with a trail of bewildering clues, Holmes begins to unearth a darker, wider web of corruption, a secret society and the sinister work of one Professor Moriarty.

Come and witness the chemistry of Luke Barton and Joseph Derrington as the dynamic duo Holmes and Watson.

Add original music, stylish theatricality and magical story-telling for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Details: To get your tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 633133.