Enter the house of fun with legends Madness at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Madness
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, December 14.
British pop giants Madness have made their triumphant return to the road with The Ladykillers Tour, and will be calling at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham soon.After 18 months cooped up considering their career options (punctuated by excursions out for critically acclaimed docu-series Before We Was We), the Nutty Boys finally get back to doing what they do best - uniting the people for a right raucous live bash. And with a live set teeming with hits, what a tour this promises to be.Joining Madness on The Ladykillers arena tour will be special guests Squeeze.Madness have a huge back catalogue of hits stretching back to 1979: One Step Beyond, My Girl, Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love, House of Fun, Our House, Wings Of A Dove…the list goes on and on.
Photo credit: Martin Parr